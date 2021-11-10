Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

