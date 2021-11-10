SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $670,150.92

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $670,150.92 and $5,884.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,816.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.97 or 0.07170944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.11 or 0.00398216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $671.54 or 0.01036058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00087656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.42 or 0.00404865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00275999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00225331 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,520,156 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

