Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.15

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and traded as high as $169.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $168.88, with a volume of 1,344 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.