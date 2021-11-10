Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.15

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and traded as high as $169.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $168.88, with a volume of 1,344 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

