Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.45

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.45 and traded as low as C$19.85. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 92,046 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

