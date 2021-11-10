Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading 4% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.45. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

