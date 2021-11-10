Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.12

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.12 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.81), with a volume of 10238792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.60 ($1.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.