Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.40. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 2,167 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

