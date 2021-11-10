Smartshare Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $506,585.22 and approximately $12,805.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00112026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

