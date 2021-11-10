Smaugs NFT Market Cap Tops $3.68 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $448,659.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00074787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00098751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,756.66 or 0.99907348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.64 or 0.07107178 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

