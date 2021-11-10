Smoothy Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $715,227.85 and approximately $354,581.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

