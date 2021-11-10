SoMee.Social [OLD] Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00218206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 53,462,564 coins and its circulating supply is 53,447,375 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

