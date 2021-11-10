Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $2.95. Sow Good shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,733 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

