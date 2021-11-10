Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Shares Up 1.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 148,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDE. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

