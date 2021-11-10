SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.83% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. 4,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.