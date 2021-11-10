Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $49.00. 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEPJF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

