Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.65

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 84,890 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.65. The company has a market capitalization of £37.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

In other Sportech news, insider Nicola Rowlands sold 20,152 shares of Sportech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £8,060.80 ($10,531.49).

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

