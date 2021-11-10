Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.88. 12,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 7,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.