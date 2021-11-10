Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.55

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.55 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 156293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.