SushiSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $411.05 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $11.00 or 0.00017028 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $411.05 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00090659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.