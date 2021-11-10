Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $626,759.01 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.82 or 0.07015266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,306,461 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

