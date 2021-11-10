Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 1.1%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $565.00 and last traded at $565.00. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.75.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.