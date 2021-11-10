Symbol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.79 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $20.79 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.82 or 0.07015266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,483,084 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,954,159 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

