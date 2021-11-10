Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.28

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and traded as high as $35.76. Symrise shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 27,375 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYIEY. Barclays raised their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

