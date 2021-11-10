Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

Shares of SYNL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $124.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

