Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.
Shares of SYNL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $124.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
About Synalloy
Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
