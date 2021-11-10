Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $348.39

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $348.39 and last traded at $348.26, with a volume of 703580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Get Synopsys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 67.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $13,018,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.