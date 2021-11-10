Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THNPF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.