TENT (TENT) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. TENT has a market capitalization of $895,623.87 and $121,287.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.12 or 0.00287687 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00109036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00145666 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005518 BTC.

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

