TenX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $568,505.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $568,505.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

