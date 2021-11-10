Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $39.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,063.45. 801,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,859,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $864.90 and its 200 day moving average is $729.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a 1 year low of $396.03 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

