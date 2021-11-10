The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The Alkaline Water updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,325. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

