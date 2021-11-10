The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.49

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 1080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

