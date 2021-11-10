The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.