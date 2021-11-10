The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.85

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.08. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 299,557 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.