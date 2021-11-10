The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.97

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and traded as high as $12.57. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,282 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,083.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

