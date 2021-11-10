Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $103.62 million and approximately $17.83 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00237830 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.