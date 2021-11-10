Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.61

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and traded as high as $126.94. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $126.86, with a volume of 28,085 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.08.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
