Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Toray Industries stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

