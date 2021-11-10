TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.78. TORM shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $597.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -343.74.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
