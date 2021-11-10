TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.78. TORM shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $597.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -343.74.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

