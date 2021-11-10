TRAVA.FINANCE Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $823,807.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,718,481 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

