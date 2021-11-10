Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,243 shares of company stock worth $1,995,540 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

