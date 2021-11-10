Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 2.5%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 759.70 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75). Approximately 349,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 515,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.51).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 723.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 735.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.