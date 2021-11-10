Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TCN stock opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.85.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

