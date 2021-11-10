TrueFlip Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.