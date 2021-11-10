TrumpCoin Price Up 2.2% This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $32,837.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

