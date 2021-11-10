Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.17

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $42.37. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 1,818 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

