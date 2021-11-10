Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.17

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and traded as high as $42.37. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 1,818 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

