UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.25

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

UCBJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

