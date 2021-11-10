Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Shares Down 5.4%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.