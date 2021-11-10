Ultiledger (ULT) Trading 48.5% Higher This Week

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $76.51 million and $144,793.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.