Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.22 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $42.67 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00075840 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

