Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.